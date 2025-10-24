Vinci motor for Ariane 6 to be assembled at DLR test centre

An agreement, supported by ESA and signed on 24 October 2025 between the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) and ArianeGroup states that Vinci, the upper stage engine of Ariane 6, will be integrated by ArianeGroup Germany at DLR’s facilities in Lampoldshausen, Germany, where the final assembly of its components will take place. The plans for a new production building to support this agreement were unveiled during this event.

This agreement completes a decision between Germany, Italy, France and ESA signed on 18 December 2024, to transfer the Ariane 6 oxygen turbopump development to Vernon, France, and the Vinci assembly integration and testing from Vernon to Lampoldshausen, Germany. The Vinci engine installation into Ariane 6’s upper stage will remain in Bremen, Germany.

The Vinci engine is used as the upper stage engine of Ariane 6 and is fed by liquid hydrogen and oxygen. It is a restartable engine, which means that by controlling the mixture of the two propellants in the combustion chamber, it can be stopped and restarted multiple times – such as to place satellites into different orbits and then deorbit the upper stage.

ESA’s Director of Space Transportation Toni Tolker-Nielsen was present in Lampholdshausen together with representatives from DLR, and ArianeGroup. Toni thanked all the partners who will be running the assembly and tests at Lampoldshausen: “During its initial development, the Vinci engine was originally hot-fired in Vernon, France, its journey now continues here in Germany – an embodiment of European cooperation at its best. The Vinci engine assembly integration and test in Lampoldshausen, Germany, reinforces the leading role of Germany in the upper stages. I am also glad to highlight the proposal for the development of the ASTRIS orbital transfer vehicle at the next Council at Ministerial level, with a leading role of Germany, which will bring additional capabilities to Ariane 6.”