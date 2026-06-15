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Ariane 6 with four P160C boosters during separation artist impression
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Watch live: bigger booster, more powerful Ariane 6 launch

15/06/2026 2075 views 54 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Space Transportation / Ariane

In brief

  • The next Ariane 6 launch is scheduled for 17 June
  • This flight will feature upgraded boosters based on the P160C solid-propellant rocket motor
  • Flight VA269 will launch 36 satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation

In-depth

P160C based booster for Ariane 6 arrives at the launch pad
P160C based booster for Ariane 6 arrives at the launch pad

The next Ariane 6 rocket launch is set for liftoff on 17 June 2026 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana with a launch window of 08:53–09:22 local time (12:53–13:22 BST, 13:53–14:22 CEST) and it will be even more powerful than before due to the rocket being equipped with boosters based on the upgraded P160C motor.

Ariane 6 is the latest generation of Europe’s largest and most powerful rocket. It’s next flight, VA269, will fly with four boosters based on the P160C motor, offering 14 tonnes more solid propellant per booster, compared to the P120C motors used so far. The Ariane 6 will launch 36 satellites for Amazon Leo the third flight for the communications constellation.

Evolution of power

Europe's largest solid-propellant rocket motors
Europe's largest solid-propellant rocket motors

Ariane 6 is a versatile rocket that can be configured and adapted to the needs of each mission it launches, and it was designed from the start for continuous upgrades. The heavy-lift rocket debuted in 2024 with two boosters based on the P120C motor. Its sixth launch in February 2026 Ariane 6 flew for the first time with four boosters.

Now, the launch this month will see the debut of four new boosters based on the P160C rocket motor with more propellant. Although this will be the most powerful Ariane 6 so far, more upgrades are in preparation so more is still to come.

Watch live

Watch the launch live on ESA Web TV, key moments include:

Time in CEST Time after liftoff (hours:minutes) Event
13:20 Programme begins
13:53–14:22 00:00 Liftoff
13:54–14:23 00:02 Boosters separation
13:56–14:25 00:03 Fairing jettison
14:00–14:29 00:07 Core stage separation
14:00–14:29 00:07 First Vinci ignition – first upper stage boost
15:01–15:30 00:19 Second Vinci ignition – second upper stage boost
15:19–15:48 01:26 Satellites start to be released into their orbit
15:44–16:13 01:51 Last satellites released
16:33–17:02 02:40 Third Vinci ignition – upper stage boost for safe deorbit

Most powerful getting more powerful

Ariane 6 with four P160C boosters in flight artist impression
Ariane 6 with four P160C boosters in flight artist impression

The P120C is already the most powerful solid-propellant rocket motor that is made in one piece, and the P160C adds over 9% more propellant. Despite being one meter taller, the additional height does not affect the connection to Ariane 6’s central core.

P160C was developed by Europropulsion under contract from ArianeGroup and Avio. Its structure is made in Italy, the rocket engine nozzle in France and the igniter in Norway. The boosters are loaded with fuel and finalised in French Guiana.

Made in Europe

Ariane 6 with four P160C boosters during separation artist impression
Ariane 6 with four P160C boosters during separation artist impression

The development of Ariane 6 is another stellar example of European cooperation. The European Space Agency works with an industrial network in 13 European countries, led by prime contractor and design authority ArianeGroup. French space agency CNES manages the range operations at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Arianespace is the launch service provider for this flight for Amazon.

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