Enabling & Support European Flight Ticket Initiative opens to more launch service providers 25/06/2026 115 views 1 likes

In brief The Flight Ticket Initiative is opening up to more European launch service providers to join, offering new opportunities to participate in upcoming missions.

European launch service providers can also bid for the launch of a new batch of In-orbit Demonstration and Validation (IOD/IOV) missions.

Led jointly by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission, the Initiative promotes European launch service solutions through open and competitive calls. In-depth

Flight Ticket Initiative The European Space Agency and the European Commission are inviting launch service providers across Europe to apply to join the European Flight Ticket Initiative. The objective of the Flight Ticket Initiative is to strengthen Europe’s access to space. European launch service providers compete to deliver missions for In-orbit Demonstration and Validation satellite (IOD/IOV) which test new space technologies in orbit. To support this, ESA launched a new two-part call for proposals.

Framework for future launches To participate in the Flight Ticket Initiative, a launch service operator must first be awarded a framework contract. This allows them to compete for future missions under the Initiative. Avio, Isar Aerospace, PLD Space, and Rocket Factory Augsburg hold such contracts with ESA, following a first selection in 2024. ESA and the European Commission are now expanding this pool by inviting additional European providers to apply. Companies that expect to be ready to launch before 2028 are encouraged to take part.









Vega-C launch in 2026, three IOD/IOV missions are already booked to fly on the Vega-C launch vehicle A second part of the call focuses on assigning launch opportunities for the fifth batch of In-Orbit Demonstration and Validation satellite missions. Six missions, shortlisted in a previous call, are now ready for launch. Both existing providers and newly selected companies will be able to submit bids. The flight tickets will be assigned to European launch services and are funded through the EU Horizon Europe programme and ESA’s ‘Boost!’ programme.

First Spectrum flight in 2025, two IOD/IOV missions are already booked to fly on the Spectrum launch vehicle “The IOD/IOV programme, a joint initiative of the European Commission and ESA, has reached a stage where extending the Flight Ticket initiative to new launch service providers is both timely and beneficial. We expect this opportunity to attract companies developing launch capabilities in Europe, creating more flight opportunities for in-orbit demonstration and validation. This will support innovation, strengthen the European space ecosystem, and ultimately benefit EU citizens,” said Catherine Kavvada, Director at the European Commission.

RFA One in preparation, two missions are already booked to fly on the RFA One launch vehicle “In addition to enhancing competition in the European market, the Flight Ticket Initiative is a showcase collaboration whereby the European Commission and ESA join forces to ensure autonomous and sustainable European access to space,” says Andrea Tullj, ESA launch service manager, “By relying on both established and new space actors and providing them with IOD/IOV missions the Initiative is opening the market and providing opportunities for launch service providers.” Launch service providers are invited to submit their offers by 17 July 2026 at 13:00 CEST via https://esastar-publication.sso.esa.int/ESATenderActions/details/185685