ESA’s Boost! fosters new launch and in-orbit services

Companies with small satellites are set to benefit from a new end-to-end space transportation service offering additional in-orbit flexibility proposed by D-Orbit and supported through ESA’s Boost! programme.

D-Orbit UK will offer an end-to-end service. This will include customer payload integration on its range of satellite dispensers, D-Orbit’s own ION satellite carrier or third-party dispensers, launch and deployment into orbit using primarily UK-based launch services.

This commercial service proposal is the first within ESA’s Boost! programme to enable in-orbit transportation services.

D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier is a flexible in-orbit transportation system for CubeSats and microsatellites. It can accurately place payloads where they need to be in orbit thanks to its inbuilt orbital propulsion system.

This service project will increase opportunities for small payloads and satellite constellations to access space and will foster new partnerships in the UK and around Europe.

ESA’s Boost! contract with D-Orbit nurtures a new commercial space transportation service and enriches launch opportunities tailored to the thriving small satellites market. This will stimulate the European economy and space commercialisation, in line with ESA’s Agenda 2025.

D-Orbit will establish its satellite assembly, integration and testing facility at Spaceport Cornwall Centre for Space Technologies, while working with a wide range of launch service providers operating from the UK, including Virgin Orbit and Skyrora, but also plans to collaborate with other operators launching from other spaceports in Europe.

In particular, D-Orbit is creating close ties with the Atlantic Spaceport Consortium (ASC) in the service project supported through this Boost! contract. The objective is to demonstrate operational feasibility. This, in turn, can contribute to further developing the space ecosystem on the island of Santa Maria, the Azores, Portugal.