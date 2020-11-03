ESA signs first Boost! commercial space transportation contracts

ESA has signed the first three contracts with European economic operators arising from its permanently open call for proposals for commercial space transportation services.

Boost! – ESA's Commercial Space Transportation Services and support to Member States programme was adopted at Space19+ and an Open call for proposals under its Element 1 was launched in April this year. Through this programme, ESA aims to stimulate and support competitiveness and new commercial European space transportation services.

ESA provides co-funding, expert advice and the use of testing facilities that help entrepreneurs to take their service projects towards commercialisation.

Today, the first Boost! support contracts have been signed with three German New Space companies: HyImpulse Technologies, Isar Aerospace Technologies, and Rocket Factory Augsburg.

All three companies are preparing to offer new launch services using small launch vehicles to serve the growing small satellite market.

“It is great to see this high level of entrepreneurship in Germany, targeting new commercial launch services for small payloads. Boost! offers tailored support at the pre-commercial phase to help these companies to succeed with their business and technical objectives,” explained Thilo Kranz, ESA's Commercial Space Transportation Programme Manager.