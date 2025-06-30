Enabling & Support Major rehearsal takes Themis one step closer to flight 30/07/2026 835 views 12 likes

In brief ESA’s reuseable rocket stage demonstrator has passed its first wet dress-rehearsal on the launch pad at Esrange Space Center in Sweden on 23 July.

The test includes the rocket stage being loaded with several tons of ultra cold liquid nitrogen simulating the full sequence of events that would have to take place before a liftoff and after a landing.

Inspired by Ariane 6’s road to first flight, the rehearsal allows operators to fine-tune procedures in safe conditions.

These operations are part of a set of tests and rehearsals leading up to a first hop for the Themis launcher. In-depth

Themis control centre during wet dress rehearsal Themis is an ESA rocket prototype – a flagship European demonstrator for low-cost rocket recovery and reuse technologies. Powered by the reusable, liquid oxygen and methane-fuelled engine Prometheus, Themis is on the launch pad at the Esrange Space Center in Sweden. The rehearsal on 23 July allowed ArianeGroup and SSC Space to practice countdown procedures and post-flight procedures and identify potential remaining anomalies. The rocket prototype was filled with liquid nitrogen cooled down to –200°C to test the whole system and see how it holds up under the extreme cold and highly-pressurised systems as well as checking if all systems work correctly in these conditions.

Themis during wet dress rehearsal The data gathered during this test will play a key role in preparing Themis for its first flight, particularly during complex operations such as getting the cryogenic engine ready for ignition. Themis will run on liquid methane and oxygen, but for this rehearsal liquid nitrogen was used for safety – it has similar properties in terms of cryogenic temperature and density, but is not flammable nor explosive.

Cool fuel Themis during wet dress rehearsal Although the Prometheus engine that powers Themis has the same thrust as the main engine on Europe’s heavy-lift rocket Ariane 6, it uses different propellants: liquid oxygen and liquid methane. Liquid oxygen is cooled to as low as –183°C, so preparing and handling such cryogenic fluids for fuelling is a feat in itself. Compared to other rocket fuels such as hydrogen and kerosene, methane has advantages: it does not need to be as cooled to such extremes as liquid hydrogen does and is a larger molecule making it easier to handle and less prone to leaks, while delivering a higher performance than kerosene. Themis, the first European reusable main stage’s full-scale demonstrator, was developed by ESA’s future Space Transportation preparation programme, with ArianeGroup as prime contractor and multiple European industrial partners. Once completed, Themis was taken forward by the Horizon Europe project SALTO – funded by the European Commission – for the launch campaign. The SALTO project is part of the EU Space Research and Innovation Work Programme and managed by the EU executive agency HaDEA, bringing together 25 consortium partners from 12 European Union countries.