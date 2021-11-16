Latest Vega launch paves way for Vega-C

Arianespace announced liftoff of Vega ’s twentieth flight from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 9:27 GMT (10:27 CET; 06:27 local time). Vega delivered three CERES payloads for the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.

Each payload is equipped with high-performance sensors. Flying in formation in low Earth orbit, they will offer all-weather observation, daily revisit frequency, and can collect data enabling the characterisation and location of transmitters.

The payloads were released about 56 minutes into the mission.

Vega took a path to low orbit. Further to the standard stations used on Vega launches, this flight was also tracked by a Naval station and the Santa Maria station in the Azores.

Vega’s upper stage fired a final time to ensure indirect reentry and burn-up high in the atmosphere in compliance with debris regulations to help keep space clean.

The performance requested for this launch was 1548 kg. The three satellites totalled about 1346 kg, with payload adaptors and carrying structures making up the rest.

Vega has been in operation at Europe’s Spaceport since 13 February 2012. It has orbited a total of 111 satellites so far, on single, double and multiple payload missions to multiple orbits: polar and Sun-synchronous, elliptical and equatorial orbit.