Watch Vega launch live
Tune in to ESA Web TV from 02:37 BST / 03:37 CEST on 17 August to watch the Vega launch live.
Vega will lift off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying Earth observation satellite Pléiades Neo-4 and four auxiliary payloads to their planned Sun-synchronous orbits. Bro-4 rides alongside three other CubeSats developed through ESA: SunStorm, RadCube and LEDSat.
SunStorm and RadCube will demonstrate miniaturised space weather instruments for use in later operational space weather missions.
LEDSat, a student project from La Sapienza, University of Rome, Italy, is supported by the ESA Education Office via the Fly Your Satellite! programme. This CubeSat will investigate Light Emitting Diodes as a way of tracking satellites in low orbit.
This Vega mission will last about 105 minutes.
Liftoff timing for flight VV19:
|French Guiana
|Washington D.C.
|UTC / GMT
|Paris and Rome
|22:47 on 16 August
|21:47 on 16 August
|01:47 on 17 August
|03:47 on 17 August
Watch live via ESA Web TV 03:37 – 05:37 CEST.
Follow online
Join the conversation online with the Twitter hashtag #VV19.