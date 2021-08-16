Watch Vega launch live

Tune in to ESA Web TV from 02:37 BST / 03:37 CEST on 17 August to watch the Vega launch live.

Vega will lift off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying Earth observation satellite Pléiades Neo-4 and four auxiliary payloads to their planned Sun-synchronous orbits. Bro-4 rides alongside three other CubeSats developed through ESA: SunStorm, RadCube and LEDSat.

SunStorm and RadCube will demonstrate miniaturised space weather instruments for use in later operational space weather missions.

LEDSat, a student project from La Sapienza, University of Rome, Italy, is supported by the ESA Education Office via the Fly Your Satellite! programme. This CubeSat will investigate Light Emitting Diodes as a way of tracking satellites in low orbit.

This Vega mission will last about 105 minutes.

Liftoff timing for flight VV19: