ESA title
Vega liftoff on flight VV18
Enabling & Support

Watch Vega launch live

16/08/2021 343 views 12 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Space Transportation / Vega

Tune in to ESA Web TV from 02:37 BST / 03:37 CEST on 17 August to watch the Vega launch live.

Vega will lift off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying Earth observation satellite Pléiades Neo-4 and four auxiliary payloads to their planned Sun-synchronous orbits. Bro-4 rides alongside three other CubeSats developed through ESA: SunStorm, RadCube and LEDSat. 

SunStorm and RadCube will demonstrate miniaturised space weather instruments for use in later operational space weather missions.

LEDSat, a student project from La Sapienza, University of Rome, Italy, is supported by the ESA Education Office via the Fly Your Satellite! programme. This CubeSat will investigate Light Emitting Diodes as a way of tracking satellites in low orbit.

This Vega mission will last about 105 minutes.

Liftoff timing for flight VV19:

French Guiana Washington D.C. UTC / GMT Paris and Rome
22:47 on 16 August 21:47 on 16 August 01:47 on 17 August 03:47 on 17 August

Watch live via ESA Web TV 03:37 – 05:37 CEST.

Follow online

Join the conversation online with the Twitter hashtag #VV19.

For live updates follow @esa and @esa_sts.

Related Links

Mission
Enabling & Support

Vega

Artist's view of Vega-C on the launch pad
Open
Focus on
Europe’s Spaceport
Enabling & Support

Europe’s Spaceport

Open item
Focus on
Arianespace logo

Arianespace

Open
Focus on
Avio

Avio

Open
Story
ESA's Technology CubeSats
Enabling & Support

Technology CubeSats

53024 views 154 likes
Read