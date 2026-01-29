Crew-12, scheduled to launch on Wednesday 11 February

The crew of four will launch no earlier than Wednesday 11 February at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET (06:00 EST) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, USA. The next available opportunities are Thursday 12 February at 10:38 GMT/11:38 CET (05:38 EST) and Friday 13 February at 10:15 GMT/11:15 CET (05:15 EST).

The members of Crew-12 are (from left to right in the group photo): Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Jessica Meir, and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot.

They will travel to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, propelled into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. Crew-12 will join Expeditions 74 and 75 aboard the Station during their stay, which is expected to last around nine months.

Crew-12 will be the first spaceflight for mission specialist Sophie Adenot and pilot Jack Hathaway, who both have a test pilot background, and the second spaceflight for commander Jessica Meir and mission specialist Andrei Fedyaev. Jessica will travel for the first time on Dragon, while Andrei will become the first cosmonaut to fly twice on the SpaceX spacecraft.

The crew of four is ready for launch and is adapting smoothly to the new launch date, maintaining focus as they continue preparing to carry science, exploration and international cooperation into orbit.

Sophie, Jessica, Jack and Andrei entered quarantine on Wednesday 28 January at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and are expected to travel to the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on Friday 6 February, where they will remain in quarantine until launch.

Stay tuned for more information on Crew-12 and the εpsilon mission.