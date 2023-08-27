Huginn flies as Andreas arrives at the Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance carrying ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Crew-7’s NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov, docked to the International Space Station at 15:16 CEST today, marking the official start of Andreas’s Huginn mission.

Piloting the Dragon

Crew-7 with its four astronauts launched on top a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US at 09:27 CEST on 26 August. Andreas was the pilot on the Crew Dragon, ensuring the spacecraft’s performance and systems as they made their way to the Space Station. This was the first time a European astronaut piloted the Crew Dragon.

After 30 hours, they arrived at Earth’s orbiting laboratory and docked on the International Space Station.

Awaiting to welcome Crew-7 on the Space Station was Frank Rubio, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who arrived on a Soyuz rocket in September 2022, as well as Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, Sultan Al Neyadi and Andrey Fedyaev of Crew-6.