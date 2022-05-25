Watch live: Samantha Cristoforetti in-flight call to World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 in Davos

Join ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on Wednesday, 25 May, in a live call from the International Space Station, from 16:00 - 17:00 CEST, talking with leading experts about the future of Global Cooperation in the space industry.

Samantha will take part in in the session “Live from Space: What Next for Global Cooperation?” with with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, Journalist Andrew R. Sorkin (New York Times, DealBook), William Marshall (Chief Executive Officer, Planet Labs PBC) and Sylvia Makario (Kigali Hub).

Discussion topics for this panel include the increasing focus and investment in future lunar and commercial spaceflight, and the impact on Earth and the global economy, leading to the question of how public and private actors around the world can work together to make these ventures a success and benefit us all.

The session will be livestreamed on ESA TV channel 2 https://esawebtv.esa.int/2.

Organised in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 is taking place from 22 to 26 May in the Swiss village of Davos. It brings together international leaders from politics, business, civil society and the media. This year's meeting is focused on the theme "History at the Turning Point: Government Policies and Corporate Strategies".