Science & Exploration Sławosz Uznański from Poland will fly to International Space Station on fourth Axiom Space mission 05/08/2024 1511 views 22 likes

Polish project astronaut Sławosz Uznański is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

Axiom Space announced that it is partnering with India, Hungary, and with Poland through ESA to send three national astronauts to the International Space Station on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański has been assigned as mission specialist under the command of Axiom Space’s Chief Astronaut Peggy Whitson.

ESA Project Astronaut - Sławosz Uznański The other two Ax-4 crew members are pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, and mission specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The crew deployment to the International Space Station awaits approval from the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel (MCOP). The MCOP's decisions are reached through a consensus among representatives from all five international space station partners: NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.

Sławosz Uznański in ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility Ax-4 will be the second commercial human spaceflight mission with an ESA project astronaut. Sponsored by the Polish government and supported by ESA, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology (MRiT), and the Polish Space Agency (POLSA), this mission includes an ambitious technological and scientific programme. The programme will feature several experiments proposed by the Polish space industry and developed under the lead of ESA. "ESA is continuing to support its Member States with exploration though commercial access to space. With the upcoming Axiom 4 mission, ESA is working closely with Poland and helping drive forward technological advancements, highlighting Poland's capabilities in space exploration and is a crucial step in advancing its technological expertise,” says ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander.

Sławosz training at the European Astronaut Centre using virtual reality. “ESA continues to embrace the evolving landscape of space exploration, emphasising the importance of commercial ventures in shaping our journey beyond Earth. This mission signifies our ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration with commercial partners, driving forward new opportunities for growth and scientific advancement,” says Frank De Winne, ESA’s ISS Programme Manager. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Ax-4 crew in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in Florida. The crew will spend up to 14 days at the Space Station, conducting microgravity research and educational activities after docking with the orbital laboratory.

Sławosz joined his colleagues from the 2022 Astronaut Class for a series of parabolic flights allowing them to experience what microgravity feels like. Sławosz Uznański is currently undergoing an intensive training programme to adapt to the challenges of living and working in space, meeting the rigorous standards for human spaceflight. In August, he will begin training at Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX facilities in the US with the rest of the crew.