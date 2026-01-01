Science & Exploration Watch live: Crew-12 launch and docking (updated) 3482 views 62 likes

Update — 10 February 2026: NASA and SpaceX have announced they are now planning to launch the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station no earlier than 10:15 GMT / 11:15 CET (05:15 ET) on Friday 13 February, due to forecast weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft. All the dates and times have been updated in the article.

Join ESA teams to watch live the launch and docking of Crew-12, marking the beginning of a nine‑month mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four consists of ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev.

Launch Crew-12 is scheduled to lift off no earlier than 10:15 GMT / 11:15 CET (05:15 ET) on Friday 13 February from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. ESA and CNES, the French space agency, are jointly hosting two live broadcasts – one in English and one in French – around launch time. The teams have prepared an exclusive portrait of Sophie Adenot and news reports on the science she will carry out in orbit. They also will conduct live interviews from the Kennedy Space Center with: Josef Aschbacher, Director General at ESA;

Daniel Neuenschwander, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA;

Lionel Suchet, Chief Operating Officer at CNES;

Sébastien Barde, Deputy Director of Science & Exploration from CNES;

Arnaud Prost, member of the ESA astronaut reserve. Tune in to ESA Web TV Two (English broadcast) or ESA Web TV Three (French broadcast) or the ESA YouTube channel (see below) to watch our live launch broadcast from 08:15 GMT / 9:15 CET on Friday 13 February. The broadcast will conclude about 25 minutes after launch, once Crew-12 is safely in orbit.

English livestream: French livestream:

Docking The trip to their new home and workplace typically takes around 24 hours, but this can vary – from as little as 16 to as much as 36 hours – depending on the launch date and flight profile. If launch occurs as scheduled on 13 February, the crew’s arrival at the Space Station is expected to take place on 14 February at 20:15 GMT / 21:15 CET (15:15 ET). ESA Web TV Two will live stream the docking and welcome ceremony.

Follow Sophie’s mission on the εpsilon page and on her social media (X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).