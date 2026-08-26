Science & Exploration Second spacewalk completed for Sophie Adenot 26/08/2026 1056 views 54 likes

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and NASA astronaut Anil Menon successfully completed US EVA-98 at 20:57 CEST on Tuesday 25 August. It was Sophie’s second spacewalk, and the 32nd conducted by a European astronaut.

Sophie Adenot working on securing the spare antenna on the boom During the 6-hour, 30-minute spacewalk, Sophie and Anil completed the installation and activation of a spare Space-to-Ground Antenna (SGANT), finishing work that had begun on 18 August, when stuck bolts and connectors on the failed antenna delayed their progress. Sophie and Anil switched their suits to battery power at 14:27 CEST, officially beginning the extravehicular activity (EVA), before exiting the Quest airlock into the vacuum of space.















Sophie Adenot translating on the Station to reach the worksite while NASA's Anil Menon is riding the Canadarm They first retrieved a foot restraint and installed it on Canadarm2, which was operated from inside the Station by NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway. Anil then rode the robotic arm to External Platform 3, where the spare antenna had been stored since 2009. Sophie made her way there independently, translating along the Station's exterior. After removing the bolts securing the antenna in place, Anil held it securely while Canadarm2 backed away from the platform and transported him, antenna in hand, to the Z1 truss. At the same time, Sophie retraced her route and translated to Z1 under her own power. Once there, Sophie cleaned and lubricated the bolt inserts in preparation for the installation. After the spare antenna was mounted on the boom, the duo secured it and completed the electrical connections. They then removed the gimbal locks that had prevented the antenna from rotating during transport and installed a heat shield.

Sophie Adenot during EVA-98 Next, they moved to retrieve the failed antenna that had been temporarily secured to the Station's truss during the previous spacewalk. After Sophie released the tie-downs, Anil took control of the antenna and rode the Canadarm2 to its stowage location, while Sophie translated there independently. Once at the worksite, they worked together to secure the failed antenna permanently. Sophie then helped Anil detach from the portable foot restraint on Canadarm2, which had carried him for much of the spacewalk. Afterwards, both astronauts translated back to the airlock and ingressed the Station. Sophie has now accumulated 12 hours and 53 minutes of spacewalking time over two EVAs. This was the 283rd spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.