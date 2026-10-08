Science & Exploration Splashdown confirmed for Sophie Adenot 08/10/2026 2364 views 39 likes

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot returned to Earth with Crew-12 after her nearly eight-month εpsilon mission to the International Space Station, splashing down off the coast of California, USA, at 15:34 GMT/17:34 CEST on 8 October 2026.

Sophie, together with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, undocked on 7 October at 12:05 GMT/14:05 CEST, beginning a 27 hours and 29 minutes return journey back to Earth.

Splashdown off California The splashdown took place near Los Angeles, off the coast of California, where joint SpaceX/NASA/ESA/ROSCOSMOS recovery crews were waiting for the Dragon Freedom spacecraft. After re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and slowing down from around 28 000 km/h to about 500 km/h, the drogue chutes deployed at an altitude of about 5500 m, followed by the four main chutes approximately one minute later.

Crew-12 splashes down after 237 days in space After the splashdown, fast boat teams immediately headed toward the Dragon capsule, reaching it within minutes to perform safety checks. The team aboard the SpaceX recovery vessel Shannon lifted Dragon aboard before opening the side hatch and helping each crew member out of the spacecraft. Sophie was the third to exit the spacecraft, smiling and celebrating after her first, record-breaking spaceflight.

Return to Europe Sophie Adenot is back on Earth Following initial medical checks aboard the recovery vessel, Sophie and her crewmates will travel to shore by helicopter before boarding a NASA plane at the nearest airport for the flight to Ellington Field in Houston and their initial post-flight activities. From there, Sophie will board a plane to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany.

Sophie's first rowing session on E4D

