Watch Sophie Adenot return to Earth

On 7 October 2026, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and her Crew-12 crewmates will undock from the International Space Station at around 12:05 GMT/14:05 CEST to begin their journey back to Earth.

ESA Web TV and ESA’s YouTube channel will stream live the undocking and the splashdown. Check the detailed schedule at the end of this article for more details.

A fiery return

After undocking from the zenith-facing port of the Harmony module, Crew-12 will perform a series of burns to move their Dragon spacecraft away from the Station before beginning the journey back to Earth.

Dragon’s heat shield provides protection from the hot plasma formed in front of the capsule as it comes down through the atmosphere. The spacecraft faces extreme heat during this re-entry phase — as much as 1600°C.

Sophie and her crewmates are planned to splash down off the coast of California on 8 October at 15:34 GMT/17:34 CEST, where a recovery team will pick the four astronauts up and then return them to solid ground for the first time in nearly eight months.

A few hours later, Sophie will fly to Cologne, Germany, where ESA's European Astronaut Centre (EAC) is located. She will begin her post-flight activities at EAC and the nearby :envihab facility, operated by the German Aerospace Center.