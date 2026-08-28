Watch Sophie Adenot’s third spacewalk live
After two successful spacewalks on 18 August (EVA-97) and 25 August (EVA-98), watch ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot venture into the vacuum of space for the third time on Tuesday 1 September, during EVA-99.
Join the livestream coverage on ESA WebTV and ESA’s YouTube channel at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST.
Together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Sophie will exit the International Space Station from the Quest airlock at approximately 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST to replace a spacecraft navigational aid, prepare a cosmic particle detector for future upgrades, install jumper cables to boost data-relay systems, and other tasks. Sophie and Jessica are expected to spend about six and a half hours outside the orbital complex.
Sophie exited the Station twice during August with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, for EVA-97 and EVA-98, to complete the replacement of a failed SGANT antenna.
On the day itself, Sophie and Jessica will be helped into their suits by NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Anil Menon. As Extravehicular Crew Member 1 (EV1), Sophie will be wearing red stripes on her spacesuit, while Jessica (EV1) will wear a spacesuit without stripes.
Facts and figures
- 3rd spacewalk by Sophie Adenot
- 5th French astronaut to perform a spacewalk
- 14th spacewalk by a French astronaut
- 33rd spacewalk by a European astronaut
- 7th spacewalk during the εpsilon mission