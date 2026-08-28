Watch Sophie Adenot’s third spacewalk live

After two successful spacewalks on 18 August (EVA-97) and 25 August (EVA-98), watch ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot venture into the vacuum of space for the third time on Tuesday 1 September, during EVA-99.

Together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Sophie will exit the International Space Station from the Quest airlock at approximately 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST to replace a spacecraft navigational aid, prepare a cosmic particle detector for future upgrades, install jumper cables to boost data-relay systems, and other tasks. Sophie and Jessica are expected to spend about six and a half hours outside the orbital complex.

Sophie exited the Station twice during August with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, for EVA-97 and EVA-98, to complete the replacement of a failed SGANT antenna.