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ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot during EVA-98
Science & Exploration

Watch Sophie Adenot’s third spacewalk live

28/08/2026 1536 views 11 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration / εpsilon

After two successful spacewalks on 18 August (EVA-97) and 25 August (EVA-98), watch ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot venture into the vacuum of space for the third time on Tuesday 1 September, during EVA-99.

Join the livestream coverage on ESA WebTV and ESA’s YouTube channel at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST.

Sophie working to remove the failed antenna during EVA-97
Sophie working to remove the failed antenna during EVA-97

Together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Sophie will exit the International Space Station from the Quest airlock at approximately 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST to replace a spacecraft navigational aid, prepare a cosmic particle detector for future upgrades, install jumper cables to boost data-relay systems, and other tasks. Sophie and Jessica are expected to spend about six and a half hours outside the orbital complex.

Sophie exited the Station twice during August with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, for EVA-97 and EVA-98, to complete the replacement of a failed SGANT antenna. 

On the day itself, Sophie and Jessica will be helped into their suits by NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Anil Menon. As Extravehicular Crew Member 1 (EV1), Sophie will be wearing red stripes on her spacesuit, while Jessica (EV1) will wear a spacesuit without stripes.

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Facts and figures

  • 3rd spacewalk by Sophie Adenot
  • 5th French astronaut to perform a spacewalk
  • 14th spacewalk by a French astronaut
  • 33rd spacewalk by a European astronaut 
  • 7th spacewalk during the εpsilon mission 

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