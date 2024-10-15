Science & Exploration Follow the reveal of Euclid’s new catalogue on 19 March 14/03/2025 785 views 18 likes

The European Space Agency is releasing the first catalogue of astronomical data from the Euclid space telescope, including three new enormous image mosaics with zoom-ins. Follow the reveal live on Wednesday 19 March at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CET.

For this first data release of Euclid’s six-year survey, our dark Universe detective has scouted out the three patches of the sky where it will eventually make the deepest observations of its mission. Together, these previews of the Euclid deep fields make up 63 square degrees of the sky, the equivalent area of more than 300 times the full Moon. With these three images, Euclid opens its first treasure-trove of data that can be used by scientists to answer many open questions in astronomy.

Euclid: ESA’s mission into the unknown

