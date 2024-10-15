ESA title
Euclid key visual
Science & Exploration

Follow the reveal of Euclid’s new catalogue on 19 March

14/03/2025 785 views 18 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Space Science / Euclid

The European Space Agency is releasing the first catalogue of astronomical data from the Euclid space telescope, including three new enormous image mosaics with zoom-ins. Follow the reveal live on Wednesday 19 March at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CET.

For this first data release of Euclid’s six-year survey, our dark Universe detective has scouted out the three patches of the sky where it will eventually make the deepest observations of its mission. Together, these previews of the Euclid deep fields make up 63 square degrees of the sky, the equivalent area of more than 300 times the full Moon. With these three images, Euclid opens its first treasure-trove of data that can be used by scientists to answer many open questions in astronomy.

Watch live from 12:00 CET on 19 March

A new video showing the mosaics, and various beautiful close-ups, will premiere here on ESA YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/europeanspaceagency

Press release and where to find the new images

An ESA press release including high-resolution versions of all images will be issued on 19 March on esa.int/euclid.

To explore the images in the highest resolution, visit ESASky: https://sky.esa.int/esasky/

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Euclid: ESA’s mission into the unknown
Access the video

Related Articles

Story
Mosaic of Euclid observations in the Southern Sky
Science & Exploration

Zoom into the first page of ESA Euclid’s great cosmic atlas

15/10/2024 323277 views 415 likes
Read
Story
ESA's Euclid delivers first science results with sparkling cosmic views
Science & Exploration

ESA's Euclid celebrates first science with sparkling cosmic…

23/05/2024 71793 views 80 likes
Read
Video 00:04:11
Play
Science & Exploration

Weak gravitational lensing: how Euclid maps dark matter

11/09/2024 6692 views 62 likes
Play
Story
Euclid's first images: the dazzling edge of darkness
Science & Exploration

Euclid's first images: the dazzling edge of darkness

07/11/2023 540138 views 630 likes
Read
Story
Euclid's survey in the next six years
Science & Exploration

Ready, set, go! Euclid begins its dark Universe survey

14/02/2024 12920 views 99 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

ESA’s Euclid lifts off on quest to unravel the cosmic myste…

01/07/2023 19281 views 191 likes
Read
Video 00:03:31
Play
Science & Exploration

The Universe in a box: preparing for Euclid’s survey

09/08/2023 11858 views 309 likes
Play