Media Invitation: Euclid mission to release first full-colour images of the cosmos on 7 November

ESA’s Director of Science Carole Mundell and leading scientists from across Europe will gather at ESA’s Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, to discuss with Media the first, razor-sharp astronomical images of the Euclid mission, looking for mysterious, dark matter and energy.

Never before has a space telescope been able to create such images across such a large patch of the sky, looking so far into the distant Universe. These images tease off Euclid's full, unique potential and show that the telescope is ready for its science mission.

They are a milestone on the way to studying some of the greatest mysteries of the Universe: Euclid will create the most extensive 3D map of the Universe, to study the invisible 95% of the Universe – Dark Matter and Dark Energy.

Media representatives are kindly invited to the European Space Operations Centre (ESA/ESOC), from where Euclid is controlled, to view and discuss these images and the world-class, astronomical science behind it. Moreover, the control rooms of this ESA-lead mission can be visited and, in a selective mode, interviews can be done in these mission control rooms.

Leading ESA experts, key members of the Euclid Science Consortium from across Europe, and beyond, as well as Industry managers will gather and are available for interviews on site, or also remotely.