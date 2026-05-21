Science & Exploration Join ESA for a total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026 21/05/2026 2659 views 15 likes

Follow the total solar eclipse with the European Space Agency (ESA), in person or online.

On 12 August 2026, a solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Europe and the north Atlantic. The path of totality will cross Greenland, Iceland, Spain and a small area of northeastern Portugal. Other parts of Europe will see a partial solar eclipse. ESA is organising a range of activities around the eclipse, combining scientific expertise, public engagement, and educational outreach – see programme below. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun, blocking out most of its light and allowing us to see the Sun’s fiery-looking atmosphere. It is an impressive spectacle, last visible from mainland Europe in 2006. During the upcoming eclipse, Spain will experience the largest area of totality in Europe, offering favourable viewing conditions as the eclipse crosses the country from west to east and continues over the Balearic Islands. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain since 1905, and the first of three solar eclipses visible from the country between 2026 and 2028.

As a shared experience across Europe, the eclipse represents a unique moment for millions of people to witness this rare natural phenomenon together. It also offers a chance to experience first-hand the leading solar and space science underway in Europe, including ESA missions studying the Sun and its interaction with Earth. Such missions include Solar Orbiter, Smile and Proba 3. Professor Carole Mundell, ESA Director of Science, commented: “A total solar eclipse is one of those rare moments when millions of people can look up together and feel both wonder and curiosity. It is a shared moment that connects us to the Universe and reminds us that the desire to explore and understand is one of humanity’s greatest strengths. “At ESA, our science missions have ventured deep into space to directly probe the physics of the Sun and its effects on Earth: we use moments like this to bring space science and technology closer to society, to inspire future generations and bring people across Europe together through the excitement of discovery.” Text continues after image slider







ESA activities on 12 August International live broadcast ESA will host a live broadcast from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Teruel (Spain), a top-class astronomical facility located within the band of totality, bringing together experts to explain the science behind the eclipse and its wider relevance. The broadcast will be available in English via ESA Web TV and YouTube. It will be hosted by Dame Dr. Maggie Aderin, award-winning space scientist and science communicator, and feature Professor Carole Mundell (ESA’s Director of Science) amongst other special guests.

Public observation in León In parallel, ESA is preparing a free public observation programme in the city of León, Spain, in collaboration with the University of León and the city council. The initiative is designed to engage citizens directly with the science of the eclipse. It will offer engaging talks about solar science and space missions from ESA experts, alongside educational activities and connect with ESA’s live broadcast. The whole programme will be conducted in Spanish. Further details on the programme and how to join us will be shared closer to the date. Educational resources for schools and the public

Solar eclipses educational kit (cover image) ESA has produced a dedicated educational kit, available in English and Spanish via ESA platforms. The materials are designed for teachers and outreach professionals, with content adapted to different educational levels. They include clear explanations of the eclipse, guidance on safe observation, and ready-to-use resources to support activities with students and the general public. The educational kit will be complemented in the coming months by a series of articles and videos, including information on how to safely observe the eclipse.

Collaboration with national initiatives ESA is pleased to have contributed to the official Spanish eclipse website Trio of Eclipses, an initiative led by the Spanish government. Together with partners from the Spanish Scientific and Advisory Committee for the Trio of Eclipses, ESA has developed the scientific outreach section of the site, providing clear and accurate content to support public understanding of the eclipses.

Watching an eclipse Getting ready for 12 August Whether you are observing the eclipse in person or following it remotely, ESA’s activities aim to help you experience this unique event and better understand the science behind it. Further information, updates and resources related to the eclipse will be available on www.esa.int/solareclipse. From the main ESA website, audiences can also explore ESA missions studying the Sun and its interaction with Earth, including Solar Orbiter, Smile and Proba 3. Important: Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection can cause serious eye damage. Regular sunglasses are not safe for observing a solar eclipse. To watch the eclipse safely, always use certified eclipse glasses that meet the appropriate safety standards and wear them at all times during the partial phases. Only during totality – when the Moon completely covers the Sun – is it safe to briefly look without protection. As soon as the Sun begins to reappear, eclipse glasses must be worn again.