Science & Exploration Mix a ‘space juice’ to celebrate ESA’s Juice mission! 02/01/2023 4395 views 45 likes

ESA is kicking off the new year by inviting you to create a unique juice mocktail to represent the JUpiter ICy moons Explorer – also known as Juice – launching in April. The winner of the most imaginative recipe will be invited to ESA’s Social Space launch event in Darmstadt, Germany, where our favourite space juices will be served!

Juice mission ENTRY FORM

Full rules and how to enter below Juice the mission will be exploring gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean moons: Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. One of its key goals is to understand if the oceans of these icy moons could have ever been suitable habitats for life. The spacecraft will launch on an Ariane 5 in April 2023 on an eight-year journey including gravity assist flybys of Earth and Venus before arriving in the Jupiter system in 2031. It will orbit Jupiter and make 35 flybys of the three large moons before switching orbits in a space exploration first to make a daring and unique study of Ganymede from orbit. Whether you take inspiration from the creamy swirls of Jupiter’s atmosphere, from the layered structure of the ice moons, or from the challenging operations needed to fly to and around the extreme space environment of the Jupiter system, we look forward to seeing how the mission whets your appetite for creating a tasty #SpaceJuice recipe!

How to enter ESA’s #SpaceJuice contest: How to enter ESA's #SpaceJuice contest 1. Explore our Juice mission content for inspiration via esa.int/juice 2. Share a photo or video of your assembled #SpaceJuice on your preferred social media channel (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube) explaining what each ingredient represents about the Juice mission. Include the hashtag #SpaceJuice. 3. Enter the URL to your social post (make sure your posts are public!) in the entry form here so that we can find your entry and contact you if you are a winner.

Inspiration tips: You can draw inspiration from any aspect of the Juice mission: its science goals, the spacecraft itself, the celestial bodies it will visit, or its launch and journey through space

You may use fruit/vegetable juices, creams, coffee, carbonated drinks, food colourings, syrups etc. The juice recipe must not contain any alcohol

You may use garnishes to add finishing touches to your drink (e.g. straws, ice, decorative fruit/herbs/spices etc).

Prizes Top prize: One overall winner will be invited to attend ESA’s Social Space launch event Runners up: Up to nine runners up will receive an ESA goody bag with Juice mission gadgets Everyone’s a winner: All valid recipes will be collated into a #SpaceJuice recipe book for fueling our journey to Jupiter! Extra opportunity! Are you an expert juice maker/mocktail mixologist with a substantial social media following (minimum 10k)? Please reach out to us at connectwithus@esa.int with Space Juice in the header for a unique opportunity to join our #SpaceJuice campaign

Contest rules Please read the full terms and conditions here and privacy notice here One #SpaceJuice recipe entry per person

You must be over 18 to enter (family/group entries are allowed but the person posting the entry must be over 18, and the top prize is only valid for adults over 18)

Entries are open from 2 January until midnight CET on 31 January 2023

Entries should first be posted on your social media channel (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube), with a link to the post submitted at the competition entry form (make sure your account is public, so that we can see your creation)

be posted on your social media channel (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube), with a link to the post submitted at the competition entry form (make sure your account is public, so that we can see your creation) Entries should take the form of either a photo or video of your assembled creation, together with a brief description of what each ingredient represents in the Juice mission

Only adults over 18 can be in images/videos. Anyone in the image/video must have given their consent.

In order to be considered for the winning entries you must submit your entry via the form, confirming your agreement with the privacy notice

The competition is open to nationals of ESA Member, Cooperating and Associate States (EXCEPT staff of ESA, its suppliers, its contractors, and members of the immediate families or households)

Entries must not have inappropriate content, which is considered libellous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive, in violation of copyright laws or unacceptable. Users shall remain solely responsible for their content. You will be disqualified if your content is considered inappropriate in any way by the judges.

There will be one overall winner and up to nine runners up.

The winners will be selected and informed by 28 February 2023.

The runners up will receive a small gift bag with ESA goodies. These will be shipped after the end of the competition period.

The names, geolocation, and recipes of any participant may be shared in an article and/or collection of recipes published on esa.int/juice and associated social media promotion. You can review and confirm your agreement with the privacy notice via the entry form.

Prizes are non-negotiable. There is no cash or other alternative prize for either the runner up nor overall winner.

ESA will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winners of the contest but does not accept any responsibility if the winner does not respond or is not able to receive the prize.

ESA will not be responsible for entries that are lost, for example as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind even if occurring on the side of ESA.

Entries will be judged by the ESA Webb Social Media working group, including Juice mission experts, editors specializing in Juice science, operations and launchers, social media managers from ESA’s Communication Department, and guest expert(s)The panel’s decision is final and no correspondence shall be entered into to discuss the final winner

If you have any questions, please ask us via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest, or by using the #SpaceJuice hashtag on Twitter.

In addition to the rules outlined here, participants also agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the social channels in which they enter. Please also see ESA’s privacy notice for social media: https://www.esa.int/Services/ESA_Privacy_Notice_ESA_social_media What to expect if you win the top prize: The top winner (who must be age 18 or above) will be invited to join the Social Space in Darmstadt, Germany, and will be asked to confirm their attendance as soon as possible. This will be hosted at ESA’s Space Operations Centre (ESOC) and nearby establishment in the day(s) before launch. The winner will also be invited to stay for the launch day media/VIP event at ESOC. There will be dedicated programme announced nearer the time.

The winner will book their own travel and accommodation and will be refunded the cost up to 1000 Euros after the event (not on the day), upon presentation of travel and/or accommodation booking receipts. You will be asked to provide your bank account details to receive the reimbursement.

You will need a valid passport to enter the ESA establishment.

The launch event may take place any time in the 5-30 April launch window. Launch dates are dynamic, and may change even at the last minute. Furthermore, in case of COVID-19 pandemic concerns, we may need to reduce or cancel the event at short notice. We recommend making flexible travel arrangements, as ESA cannot accept any liability for refunds. See esa.int/juice for the latest updates. Disclaimer: The rules may be updated or added to without notice, reflecting any questions we receive to clarify rules. Dates may change due to unforeseen events that are out of our control. The competition is run on a best-effort basis.