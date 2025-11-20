Smile sets sail for Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana

Just over a year since Smile arrived in the Netherlands in two parts , the now-complete and thoroughly-tested spacecraft has left for good. With a launch window set for 8 April – 7 May on a Vega-C rocket, the joint European-Chinese mission is almost ready to embark upon its unique space mission.

Using X-ray and ultraviolet cameras, as well as particle and magnetic field detectors, Smile will give humankind its first complete look at how Earth reacts to streams of particles and bursts of radiation from the Sun.

Following an early morning departure by truck from ESA’s technical heart (ESTEC) on 11 February, Smile arrived at the Port of Amsterdam where it was loaded onto Maritime Nantaise’s Colibri cargo ship. The same ship transported the James Webb Space Telescope in 2021.

Late that evening, the ship set sail on a two-week journey across the Atlantic Ocean towards Pariacabo harbour in Kourou, French Guiana. It was loaded with 12 containers with the spacecraft and accompanying equipment, as well as four members of the Smile team – two from Europe and two from China.

With rough seas forecast, the team worked hard to secure everything safely. To keep the spacecraft clean and dry during the trip, its container is regularly flushed with nitrogen, which removes oxygen, water vapour and other potential contaminants. The team is also constantly measuring parameters such as temperature, pressure and humidity.

David Agnolon, ESA Project Manager for Smile was delighted with how everything went: “Everybody has done a fantastic job to make this happen, whether it’s the truck drivers, the boat crew or the crew that was involved in preparing the logistics. For legal matters, insurance matters, driving on the Dutch roads, crossing the Atlantic – it’s many, many tens of people involved in this process, with ESA overall responsible for this part of the mission, but our Chinese colleagues closely involved.”

Two days into the journey, the ship made a quick pit-stop in Saint Nazaire, France, to pick up the upper stage of the Vega-C rocket that will carry Smile to space and drop it off into orbit around Earth. A fitting encounter for these two crucial pieces of hardware, to journey together across Earth as well as in space.

The ship is expected to make landfall before the end of February, where it will be taken to Europe’s Spaceport for final launch preparations. More team members from Europe and China will arrive to support this phase of unpacking, testing, fuelling and connecting the spacecraft to the Vega-C upper stage.

David is now looking forward to it: “Two more months and we’re in space – every little step counts!”

You can follow the ship’s journey here.