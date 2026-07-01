Webb studies how a planet survived the death of its star

They found that the planet is significantly warmer than expected and determined how it most likely reached its very tight orbit around the star, a white dwarf. The results are our first window into the future of planets like Jupiter after the death of the Sun, billions of years into the future.

An international team of astronomers has used the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope to watch the Jupiter-sized exoplanet WD 1856 b transit its host star, measuring the planet’s mass and temperature and even detecting its atmosphere.

WD 1856 b orbits extremely close to its host star, at a distance 50 times closer than Earth orbits the Sun. If WD 1856 b had originally been orbiting at that distance, it would have been obliterated while the star was a red giant. How did it survive the death of its host star and end up in its current position?

WD 1856 b was discovered in 2020 by scientists using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the Spitzer Space Telescope , orbiting the white dwarf named WD 1856+534 about 80 light-years from Earth. "The planet is about the size of Jupiter, but the white dwarf it orbits is the size of Earth, so the planet is seven times larger than its star," said lead author Ryan MacDonald of the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom.

Webb is giving us new insight into the far-future of Solar Systems like our own. Billions of years ago, a Sun-like star nearing the end of its life swelled tremendously in size to become a red giant before ejecting its outer layers, leaving a hot, remnant core known as a white dwarf. As a red giant, the star should have engulfed and destroyed any nearby planets. Yet, astronomers have found a Jupiter-sized exoplanet orbiting the white dwarf every 34 hours at a separation of less than 3 million km.

How big, how hot?

The new study used Webb to watch the planet passing in front of its star. This transit [1] yielded unique information about the planet’s mass, which is between four and eleven times the mass of Jupiter.

The team also was able to determine the planet’s temperature. During the transit, light from the star was partly blocked, but infrared light was reduced less than other wavelengths. The difference was infrared light emitted by the planet from its own heat. The data indicated that the planet has a temperature of about 126 °C – significantly hotter than it would be if its only source of heat was the light from the white dwarf. This puzzling discovery turned out to be the key fact that proved how the planet must have reached its current orbit.

Christopher O’Connor of Northwestern University in the United States, a co-author on the paper, was responsible for tracing the temperature of the planet back in time. O’Connor said: "The big question is how WD 1856 b ended up where it is today, and there are two theories. One is that the planet was swallowed by the host star as it was dying, and managed to survive on the inside. The other is that the migration took place due to the gravitational effect of other objects in the system. The white dwarf is part of a triple star system, and the outer companion stars could have influenced WD 1856 b’s orbit."

The researchers realised that there was no source of energy present to generate that heat today, so it must be residual energy from an earlier time when the planet was heated. Using models of how sub-stellar objects like WD 1856 b cool down over time, coupled with the new data from Webb about the planet’s mass and its current temperature, the team was able to project its temperature back in time and deduce how long ago the heating must have happened. The timing is key to determining whether the heating was from being engulfed by the red giant or during an inward migration.

They concluded that the heating most likely happened between 3 and 5.5 billion years after the star became a white dwarf. In this scenario, the planet was on a wide orbit that kept it safe from the star during its destructive red giant phase, and only migrated to its present location later on. "As the planet moved inwards, its interactions with the strong gravity of the white dwarf will have caused it to warm up considerably, and it has been cooling ever since," said O’Connor.

Light from the star passing through the planet’s atmosphere also picked up information about its chemical composition. "We saw the telltale signatures of small cloud particles and hydrocarbons, most likely methane, which is the first time we have seen an atmosphere on a planet transiting a dead star," said co-author Victoria Boehm of Cornell University in the United States. "We recently observed four more transits of WD 1856 b with Webb to take a deeper look into its atmospheric chemistry and can’t wait to see the results."

Solar System's possible future

In approximately five billion years, the Sun will run out of hydrogen fuel in its core and swell up more than 100 times larger than it is now into a red giant star. It will then shed its outer layers and end its life as a white dwarf star. Mercury, Venus, and possibly the Earth will be destroyed by the red giant. However, the fate of the more distant planets, particularly the gas giants, is unclear. Finding and studying planets in orbit around the remnants of Sun-like stars after their death is a means of learning what might happen in our own Solar System in the far future.

"We’re used to looking back in time when we use telescopes, but this is the first time we have been able to look forward to what might happen to the outer planets around the remnant of a Sun-like star," said MacDonald. "It's like using a time machine to peer into the distant future of our Solar System."

Notes

[1] A transit occurs when a planet passes in front of the star it is orbiting from our point of view, blocking some of the light from the star. Many exoplanets have been detected by looking for the small decrease in brightness of a star caused by a transiting planet. Comparing the light of the star to the light that passes through the transiting planet’s atmosphere also offers information about the atmospheric composition.

More information

Webb is the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Under an international collaboration agreement, ESA provided the telescope’s launch service, using the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Working with partners, ESA was responsible for the development and qualification of Ariane 5 adaptations for the Webb mission and for the procurement of the launch service by Arianespace. ESA also provided the workhorse spectrograph NIRSpec and 50% of the mid-infrared instrument MIRI, which was designed and built by a consortium of nationally funded European Institutes (The MIRI European Consortium) in partnership with JPL and the University of Arizona.

Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

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