BepiColombo begins Mercury arrival with MTM separation success

Over the last eight years, BepiColombo has travelled 9.9 billion kilometres through the inner Solar System and completed nine planetary flybys to reach this historic milestone. Despite parting with the module, BepiColombo would not have made it this far without MTM. It carried BepiColombo from Earth to Mercury, providing power and the highly advanced solar electric propulsion (SEP) needed to navigate its complex space journey. Now, MTM’s job is complete.

This separation is the first in a sequence of key manoeuvres that will ultimately see BepiColombo become the first mission to place two spacecraft in orbit around Mercury, in December 2026. The mission's Mercury arrival phase is one of the most complex planetary arrival sequences ever attempted by ESA.

After an intense day of operations at ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, ESA, industry partners and the mission's scientific community celebrated the acquisition of signal confirming MTM's successful separation. Thousands also followed the milestone live on ESA's YouTube channel.