Cross-stitched fabric, clay models, scrap-material spacecraft, illustrations, songs and poems: more than 60 people from across the globe have sent their ‘Welcome to Mercury’ messages to the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission. The first prize was awarded to a shadow puppet play accompanied by a poem and original music.
A mission arriving in stages
The joint European Space Agency (ESA) / Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo mission will be the second to orbit Mercury and the most complex to study the planet to date. Its stacked spacecraft has three parts: ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO, or cartoon character Bepi), JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio) and their robot friend, the Mercury Transfer Module (MTM).
After eight years of travelling, the mission entered its Mercury arrival phase on 3 September this year, when MTM released the two orbiters. Still joined together, MPO and Mio will be captured by Mercury’s gravity on 21 November. On 9 December, once they have reached Mio's science orbit, the two spacecraft will part ways. MPO will then manoeuvre itself to its own science orbit closer to the planet's surface. Science operations for both spacecraft start in April 2027.
The December separation marks the official arrival, and we have been celebrating it with everyone who entered the ‘Welcome to Mercury’ competition.
‘It was truly moving to go through the messages one by one. BepiColombo has been in the works for over a quarter of a century, and as we count down to the separation of the two spacecraft, these welcomes have made the arrival at Mercury feel closer than ever,’ said BepiColombo Project Scientist Geraint Jones.
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A snapshot of the first prize-winning shadow puppet play welcoming BepiColombo to Mercury
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The winners
The judges’ hearts were won by Malwina Lewera from Poland. Her shadow puppet play follows the three explorers as they approach Mercury, set to an original ukulele song. It weaves in mission facts while capturing the emotion of the journey, from the complex separation manoeuvres to the daring step of entering orbit.
The judges also selected nine runners-up:
- Hannah Dawe (United Kingdom) for a comic-style infographic of the mission’s journey and science, with a letter waiting for Bepi and Mio at Mercury;
- Suzie Gray (United Kingdom) for a poem dedicated to BepiColombo, read on camera;
- Diya Karim (Norway) for an impressive spacecraft model made of cardboard, aluminium and rolls;
- Hera Malik (the Netherlands) for a drawing combining European and Japanese comic references;
- Severa Märker (Germany) for a stop-motion video of the mission in polymer clay;
- Laura Márquez Giráldez (Spain) for a cross-stitched fabric telling the mission’s adventures in video form;
- Betty Robinson (Canada) for an illustration inspired from one of her children’s books;
- Canisa Viravan (United Kingdom) for an animation featuring cartoon characters Bepi and Mio;
- Vincent Vonk (the Netherlands) for a model of the spacecraft and the inner Solar System made from scrap material.
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A collage of the 10 winners of the 'Welcome to Mercury' competition
All entries carried their own special message for the BepiColombo team, and one was given an honorary mention by the judges, a BepiColombo-themed afternoon tea by Ayaka Shiota (Japan).
Thank you everyone who joined us in welcoming BepiColombo to Mercury. Follow esa.int/bepicolombo and @science.esa.int on Bluesky, @esascience on X and @ESA Space Science on LinkedIn to stay up to date with the next steps of the arrival phase. Go, Bepi! Go, Mio!
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