The joint European Space Agency (ESA) / Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo mission will be the second to orbit Mercury and the most complex to study the planet to date. Its stacked spacecraft has three parts: ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO, or cartoon character Bepi), JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio) and their robot friend, the Mercury Transfer Module (MTM).

After eight years of travelling, the mission entered its Mercury arrival phase on 3 September this year, when MTM released the two orbiters. Still joined together, MPO and Mio will be captured by Mercury’s gravity on 21 November. On 9 December, once they have reached Mio's science orbit, the two spacecraft will part ways. MPO will then manoeuvre itself to its own science orbit closer to the planet's surface. Science operations for both spacecraft start in April 2027.

The December separation marks the official arrival, and we have been celebrating it with everyone who entered the ‘Welcome to Mercury’ competition.

‘It was truly moving to go through the messages one by one. BepiColombo has been in the works for over a quarter of a century, and as we count down to the separation of the two spacecraft, these welcomes have made the arrival at Mercury feel closer than ever,’ said BepiColombo Project Scientist Geraint Jones.