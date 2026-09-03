Latest updates: BepiColombo's arrival at Mercury

14:52 BST / 15:52 CEST

Acquisition of signal via two Estrack deep space antennas, in Cebreros (Spain) and Malargüe (Argentina), have confirmed the successful separation of BepiColombo's Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) from the spacecraft stack. Current telemetry indicates all systems are nominal, and MPO's solar panels are charging the spacecraft's batteries.

Behind today's success are years of preparation by teams across the BepiColombo mission. Executing a critical separation more than 200 million kilometres from Earth demands precise planning, navigation and commanding, with no opportunity for real-time intervention.

After nearly eight years in space and billions of kilometres travelled, BepiColombo's two science orbiters, ESA's MPO and JAXA's Mio, are now on their way towards orbit insertion around Mercury. MPO will power the spacecraft stack until Mio separates on 9–10 December 2026.

13:41 BST / 14:41 CEST

We have detected the preliminary Doppler signal indicating that MTM has separated from the BepiColombo spacecraft stack. The Doppler signal is a variation in the radio frequency established between Earth and the spacecraft. When the spacecraft changes velocity, the frequency of the signal changes. It is the same principle that makes us hear a change in pitch in the siren sound when an ambulance moves towards us or away from us.

The initial Doppler signal is consistent with the planned MTM separation sequence. For full confirmation of the separation being successful, we're awaiting a signal from the MPO spacecraft at around 14:53 BST / 15:53 CEST.

13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST

BepiColombo's Mercury Transfer Module should have now separated from the spacecraft, a key step in the mission's journey towards orbiting Mercury. Now expecting acquisition of signal confirming separation no earlier than 14:53 BST / 15:53 CEST.

12:45 BST / 13:45 CEST

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11:03 BST / 12:03 CEST