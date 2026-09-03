Latest updates: BepiColombo's arrival at Mercury

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After eight years of travelling through the inner Solar System, BepiColombo is arriving at Mercury. This page will show the latest updates throughout the mission's arrival.
BepiColombo is a world-class science mission led by the European Space Agency (ESA) in close collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It will be the first mission to orbit Mercury with two spacecraft, with ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio) orbiting the planet at the same time.
The 'arrival phase' begins with the separation of the Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) from the spacecraft stack on 3 September 2026. The composite spacecraft will enter orbit around Mercury on 21 November 2026, and MPO and Mio will separate from each other on 9–10 December 2026. The mission’s science phase is set to begin in April 2027.
The BepiColombo team held a press briefing on 9 September 2026 at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC2026) in The Hague, Netherlands. The briefing was published online last week: Watch the EPSC2026 press briefing
The briefing gave an update on the status of the spacecraft following MTM separation (3 September), and provided an overview of the next steps during this exciting time in the BepiColombo mission. The speakers were: Santa Martinez Sanmartin, BepiColombo Mission Manager; Ignacio Tanco, Head of ESA's Inner Solar System Missions Unit; Geraint Jones, Lead ESA BepiColombo Project Scientist; and Go Murakami, JAXA BepiColombo Project Scientist.
As a reminder, on 31 August 2026 ESA arranged a press briefing as well, a few days before MTM's separation. Rewatch it here.
Behind today's success are years of preparation by teams across the BepiColombo mission. Executing a critical separation more than 200 million kilometres from Earth demands precise planning, navigation and commanding, with no opportunity for real-time intervention.
After nearly eight years in space and billions of kilometres travelled, BepiColombo's two science orbiters, ESA's MPO and JAXA's Mio, are now on their way towards orbit insertion around Mercury. MPO will power the spacecraft stack until Mio separates on 9–10 December 2026.
The initial Doppler signal is consistent with the planned MTM separation sequence. For full confirmation of the separation being successful, we're awaiting a signal from the MPO spacecraft at around 14:53 BST / 15:53 CEST.
Information about ESA's livestream
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