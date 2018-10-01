Win a trip to ESA to witness BepiColombo arrive at Mercury

To mark this milestone, we are inviting you to welcome Bepi and Mio to Mercury by entering our competition. You stand a chance to win a trip to an event happening on 9 December in Darmstadt, Germany, at ESA’s Space Operations Centre. The event will begin at 22:00 CET and run until after midnight. You will get a chance to meet the teams behind BepiColombo and experience the tense moment of receiving the first signal from the spacecraft once they have separated.

To enter the competition, you should craft a welcoming message that could be a drawing, song, poem or any other art form that can be submitted as a photo or video.

Read the competition rules below and submit your entry by 25 October 2026 by taking two actions:

Share your creation on a social media channel of your choice using the hashtag #WelcomeToMercury and explain to your community what the BepiColombo mission means to you or what your favourite thing about the mission is.

Enter the URL to your social media post (make sure your post is public!) in the entry form here so that we can find your entry and contact you if you are a winner.

Follow us on Bluesky, LinkedIn and X to stay up to date with the competition results.

ENTRY FORM

Competition rules follow below the image