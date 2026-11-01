The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope has discovered the most distant quasar to date: a rare 360 million-sun-mass galactic core seen just 630 million years after the Big Bang. The discovery breaks Euclid’s own previous record, announced only a few months ago, by peering back in time an additional 40 million years. It also raises a compelling question: how could such an enormous black hole have formed and grown so rapidly after the Big Bang?
A quasar is an intensely bright galaxy core powered by gas falling into a supermassive black hole, in doing so releasing enormous amounts of energy in the process. Quasars represent a brief phase in a galaxy’s life, during which the nucleus can outshine the rest of the system.
The newly discovered object, formally known as J1504+6252 and nicknamed Dún Aonghasa [1], is the red dot in the centre of the image. It was identified in about 18 months of Euclid data among millions of objects.
An extensive follow-up campaign by ground- and space-based observatories – the W.M. Keck Observatory, the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, and ultimately the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) – confirmed its nature. Moreover, Webb showed that the quasar is powered by a black hole with a mass of approximately 360 million Suns.
Dún Aonghasa is the first quasar to be identified beyond a ‘redshift’ of 8, at 8.13. This corresponds to seeing the Universe as it was roughly 13.1 billion years ago – just 5% of its current age. Euclid has already found 12 new quasars beyond redshift 7, more than doubling what was known previously at this distance.
Unlike other distant quasars, however, Dún Aonghasa is a rarity, consuming material at a relatively slow rate. It must have reached its current vast mass in extremely rapid growth episodes very early in time. This puts pressure on models of early black hole formation and growth.
Peering back into the first billion years of cosmic history reveals a crucial epoch: the emergence of the first stars and galaxies and their transformation of a dark Universe into one filled with light.
Euclid launched in 2023 and is on a mission to reveal the secrets of the dark Universe. Its combination of highly sensitive infrared imaging with exceptionally wide sky coverage provides exactly the capabilities needed to identify extremely rare and very distant sources, turning it into a unique quasar-hunting tool.
In just 1.5 years, Euclid has announced 31 ancient quasars. Its haul of 12 beyond redshift 7 – a threshold that took 15 years to reach with previous surveys – has rapidly accelerated the advance of the redshift frontier to more extreme distances. At redshift 8, quasars are so rare that at most a few tens are expected in Euclid’s entire survey.
Links:
Science Paper: Euclid: Discovery of a quasar at z = 8.13 quasar hosting a 360-million solar-mass black hole by J. Wolf et al is published in Astronomy & Astrophysics on 24 November 2026. DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202662243, https://www.aanda.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202662243
Notes:
[1] Dún Aonghasa is named after the prehistoric cliff-top fort on Inis Mór, located at the Atlantic edge of Ireland where land gives way to a vast oceanic horizon. Likewise, J1504+6252 stands at the current observational frontier of quasars illuminating the threshold to even earlier cosmic times waiting to be explored.
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