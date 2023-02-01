Euclid lays the foundation for its best-ever 3D map of the Universe

[2] Strong lensing

Strong gravitational lensing is one of the few ways we can measure the mass of galaxies. The combined mass of different components in galaxies – stars, dark matter, supermassive black holes – distorts distant light as it travels across the Universe to us. Strong lenses allow us to study these individual components, uncover the nature of the dark matter haloes that galaxies sit within, and explore the expansion of the Universe. They also act as natural magnifying glasses, revealing galaxies from billions of years ago that would otherwise be too faint to study.

For decades, strong lenses have remained valuable but elusive. They are rare, with only one galaxy in several thousand acting as a lens. Many are too small to be seen through the blurry atmosphere of Earth, and previous space telescopes were unable to cover the wide area needed to find large numbers of them.

This new release of Euclid data finally provides the quality and quantity of imaging needed to identify strong lenses at scale: around 15 000 systems in a haystack of more than a billion stars and galaxies. This was only possible thanks to a combination of machine learning and the help of thousands of citizen scientists who volunteered to help scour Euclid imaging via the ‘Space Warps’ project, hosted on Zooniverse).

Crucially, these lenses were all found by the same telescope and in the same way. This allows scientists to study strong lenses as a population of thousands rather than a collection of rare individuals – something impossible until now, almost fifty years after the first strong lens was discovered.

This data treasure trove also contains even rarer lens configurations that used to be one-off discoveries, such as compound lenses, where multiple background galaxies at different distances are lensed by the same foreground galaxy, and more unusual lenses, such as the dense centres of spiral galaxies.

Alongside strong lensing, Euclid is exploring the more visually subtle version of the effect: weak lensing (more information here).