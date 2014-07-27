Join the European Space Agency and Gaia mission representatives on Wednesday 2 December for the unveiling of Gaia Data Release 4, the mission’s first principal data release.

Based on half the observations gathered over the mission’s 11-year lifetime, this treasure trove of cosmic data is set to offer unprecedented insights into our Milky Way galaxy and our galactic neighbourhood.

Follow live on ESA Web TV Two from 14:45–16:30 CET

Or watch on ESA YouTube