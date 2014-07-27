Join the European Space Agency and Gaia mission representatives on Wednesday 2 December for the unveiling of Gaia Data Release 4, the mission’s first principal data release.
Based on half the observations gathered over the mission’s 11-year lifetime, this treasure trove of cosmic data is set to offer unprecedented insights into our Milky Way galaxy and our galactic neighbourhood.
Follow live on ESA Web TV Two from 14:45–16:30 CET
Or watch on ESA YouTube
Gaia in a nutshell
From 27 July 2014 to 15 January 2025, ESA’s Gaia surveyed the sky mapping the position, distance, proper motions, brightness and colour of more than two billion stars in our galaxy and beyond. The mission’s extraordinarily precise observations provide the data needed to tackle a wide range of astrophysics questions and fundamentally advance our understanding of the origin, structure and evolutionary history of our galaxy.
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