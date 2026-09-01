Juice to fly past Earth for third gravity assist

Bonus science

Just like during the 2024 lunar-Earth flyby, Juice’s 10 science instruments will be switched on to collect data on Earth and the Moon between 23 September and 3 October.

This provides a great opportunity for instrument teams to collect and analyse data from an actual surface in space. By calibrating their instruments and preparing data analysis tools now, teams will be ready to collect the best scientific data at Jupiter and its icy moons.

“All flybys are risky, requiring very careful planning and continuous monitoring. But the upcoming Earth flyby is much simpler from an operational perspective than the 2024 lunar-Earth flyby, where a flyby of the Moon set Juice up for a flyby of Earth the next day,” says Claire Vallat, Juice Project Scientist.

“This is great news for science, because it means we will be able to turn Juice in all different directions to point its science instruments at different parts of Earth and the Moon.”

One interesting scientific aspect of this flyby is that Juice will spend several days in the tail of Earth’s magnetic field. Stretched out away from the Sun like a windsock, this ‘magnetotail’ is a very complex structure created by charged particles flying towards us from the Sun. Juice is likely to get some very interesting magnetic field measurements that could later be combined with data from the European–Chinese Smile mission.

Meanwhile, Juice’s navigation camera – which will ultimately help the spacecraft steer around Jupiter’s moons – will take the opportunity to point towards the horizon of our own Moon. The images it takes will test out a new technique to improve the accuracy of its optical navigation.

Juice’s two onboard monitoring cameras will be snapping photos throughout the flyby, which we will be sharing via social media and the ESA website. Their last images of this event will be taken on 29 September.

Follow @science.esa.int on Bluesky for the latest updates.