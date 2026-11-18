Despite this stiff competition, the subject of this month’s Mars Express image manages to stand out. Even as one of Mars’s more modest volcanoes Tharsis Tholus is still around 8 km tall, similar to the highest peaks of the Himalayas. Its notable feature, shown beautifully in this new image from the High Resolution Stereo Camera aboard ESA’s Mars Express, is its caldera: a large depression at the volcano’s peak.

Calderas form as volcanoes vent their large internal chambers of magma during an eruption, leaving the rock above unstable and prone to collapse. Tharsis Tholus shows signs of at least two subsequent caldera-forming collapses in its past: an older outer caldera and a younger inner one. These are nearly 3 km deep and unusually large relative to the size of Tharsis Tholus itself.

The three images below show 3D perspective views of Tharsis Tholus, generated from the digital terrain model and the nadir and colour channels of the High Resolution Stereo Camera.