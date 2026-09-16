Purple swirls on the Red Planet

The icy region at the bottom left is a mound – a patch of high elevation (see the topographic map, above). If it doesn’t look that way to you, instead appearing as a dip in the surface, it may be because the light is coming from a different direction to the one our eyes ‘expect’. The sunlight is coming from the bottom of the image (the east), as shown by the shadows across the scene (see the crater rim at the centre of the image as an example). If you look at the icy region with this in mind, it may ‘fix’ itself – but if not, try flipping the image upside down, and this may help you visualise the topography correctly.

Steep cliffs and frosted dunes

The rocky cliffs of Thyles Rupes can reach towering heights of over 1 km tall in some places. They are thought to be tectonic in nature, meaning that the cliffs formed as two parts of Mars’s crust were pushed together, causing one to rise up above the other. This likely happened as the interior of Mars began to cool, causing it to contract and deforming the planet’s crust above. Some blocks of Mars’s surface would have been pushed upwards via this process, forming steep cliffs – as seen here.

Unlike Earth, present-day Mars lacks active tectonics. While we see the evidence today, the processes once at play here occurred billions of years ago.