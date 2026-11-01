This colourful artwork has been chosen as the first prize winner of Plato’s Find-a-New-Earth Art Challenge and will be displayed on the fairing of the Ariane 6 rocket carrying Plato into space.

Organized by ESA Education, the challenge invited young artists up to 12 years old from around the world to look beyond our Solar System and imagine new worlds.

Congratulations to the winner Lilo, aged 5, and huge thank you and congratulations to every child who took part.

Read more and see all the short-listed designs here.