Solar Orbiter tracks origin of mysterious magnetic switchbacks

“There are two main competing theories for how a switchback, and by extension the solar wind, forms,” adds Jesse. “The specific mix of particles detected by Solar Orbiter is the smoking gun for a formation process known as 'interchange reconnection’.”

This kind of reconnection takes place when parts of the Sun with different magnetic properties interact. In the Sun’s atmosphere, open regions have field lines that stretch away like highways, allowing material to zoom along them into space. Closed regions have lines that initially extend into space before curving back to the Sun, creating closed loops. When an open region engages with a closed one, the lines can crowd together, snap open, and reconnect in different ways, allowing plasma that was previously trapped in a loop to escape to space.

This is what happened with this switchback – but that’s not all. The alternative theory of switchback formation involves processes related to waves and turbulence (the kind of waves that Solar Orbiter has found to play a key role in heating and accelerating the solar wind).

“Excitingly, we also see signs of these, but likely only after the switchback heads out into space,” says co-author Stephanie Yardley of Northumbria University, UK. “Once the switchback has left the Sun, waves and turbulence take over and govern how it moves.

“Overall, it seems that both processes – interchange reconnection and waves and turbulence – are involved in how switchbacks form and move through space. Our finding reconciles the two, showing that they simply operate at different stages in a switchback’s lifetime.”