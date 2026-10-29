Ghostly Cat’s Head Nebula lurks within sight of Hubble and Webb

Webb’s near- and mid-infrared images each offer different pieces of information to help create a more well-rounded understanding of the Cat’s Head Nebula. While the nebula’s overall structure is similar to the visible-light image, the filament becomes more transparent, and its complex surface structure becomes discernable in near-infrared light. On the cat’s left are ghostly wisps of dust and gas, delicate structures exposed to radiation from nearby massive stars.

The bright optical nebulosity visible to Hubble becomes less prominent in Webb’s near-infrared image. Instead, Webb’s near-infrared view reveals a dense scattering of stars that appear blue and yellow in this colour-composite image. Even in infrared light, some stars are still enshrouded in dust to various degrees. The cat’s eye remains conspicuous, while a faint jet-like feature near the cat’s belly could indicate an outflow associated with a young star.The cat’s eye is a more obvious example of an embedded star, while a faint jet protruding from the cat’s belly hints that a young star is located nearby, perhaps within the cat or externally just to its right.

In mid-infrared light, emission from warm dust and carbon-based molecules outlines intricate structures within the nebula. The filament’s bluish and greenish colours highlight emission that includes polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), carbon-based molecules excited by starlight. These variations in colour and brightness may reflect changes in PAH emission, dust continuum, and local irradiation, rather than temperature alone. Delicate globules and strands to the pillar’s left are particularly evident in this mid-infrared view.