ESA Kids app now available

13 January 2021

Get kids engaged with space with the ESA Kids app, now available for download on iOS and Android devices!

The ESA Kids app features a set of carefully crafted games for kids to learn about space while having fun. Simple yet engaging, the app is suitable for a variety of age ranges and is available in 14 languages!*

Introduce the tiny explorers to space and Paxi with colouring, matching, and memory games.

Challenge the older pioneers with specific missions to build spacecraft, land on different planets and moons, and clean up space debris.

Get the whole family together for a round of space trivia.

Prefer to play the games on a computer? No problem! Find them on the ESA Kids website.

Get ready to explore the Solar System with Paxi!

*EN - DE - ES - FR - IT - PT - PL- DA - SV - NO - NL - FI - RO - CZ