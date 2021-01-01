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[ Publications ]

ESA Impact – October 2021 Council edition

Welcome to the October Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images and videos from the past few months.

In this edition, the IPCC report on climate change acknowledges ESA, BepiColombo makes its first Mercury flyby and Cheops sees an unexpected event.

Don’t miss the slide-out captions and videos, and click the links at the end for additional insights.

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