Agency ESA Impact – June 2020 Council edition 1328 views 55 likes

Welcome to the June Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images and videos from the past few months.

This edition features ESA’s response to COVID-19, Earth flybys by BepiColombo and an asteroid, a message from Stephen Hawking to celebrate Earth Day, and some stunning images of Earth and space. Browse the texts, gifs and videos for additional insights.