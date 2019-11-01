Space 19+ flyers
Space19+ flyers

This set of 11 flyers contains the key messages for Space19+, the ESA Ministerial Council meeting in Seville at the end of November. Using succinct text and infographics, the flyers describe the heritage, vision and goals for each area of funding.

SCIENCE & EXPLORATION

Exploring our Solar System and unlocking the secrets of the Universe

SAFETY & SECURITY

Monitoring space and protecting our planetary environment

APPLICATIONS

Using space to benefit citizens and meet future challenges on Earth

ENABLING & SUPPORT

Making space accessible and developing the technologies for the future

