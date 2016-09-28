ESA > About Us > Exhibitions > ECSITE
ESA at Ecsite 201731 May 2017 Ecsite is the European network for science centres and museums, and has more than 350 members.
The new Ecsite Space Group kit - The ISS: Living and Working in Space04 May 2017 The Ecsite Space Group was set up in 2012. It facilitates cooperation and exchange among science centres, museums, research institutions, universities, national space agencies and industries all over Europe. Together they design collaborative projects...
Save the Date – Ecsite Space Group workshop, 13–14 June in Portugal11 April 2017 “Life everywhere” is the theme of this year’s Ecsite’s annual conference in Porto, Portugal, from 13–18 June.
Highlights from the Ecsite Space Group Annual Meeting06 February 2017 On 7–8 December 2016, the Ecsite Space Group held their Annual Meeting at the ESA European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.
ESA at Ecsite Space Group annual meeting 201602 November 2016 The next Ecsite Space Group Annual Meeting will be held at the ESA/European Astronaut Centre (EAC), in Cologne, Germany, on 8–9 December.
The Space Group ready for Rosetta grand finale 28 September 2016 We are just 2 days away from the soft landing of the Rosetta spacecraft on Comet CG/67P and the end of satellite operations. The millions of measurements made will keep scientists busy for many decades to come. Rosetta is expected to execute its ‘coll...