Latest News
ESA at IAC 2018: Events programme28 September 2018 The 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen will open its doors on Monday 1 October. ESA’s exhibition booth in the IAC Exhibition Hall is located in a joint area with the International Space Education Board (ISEB) and the Start-up Zon...
See the future at ESA’s IAC Start-up Space Zone 28 September 2018 From Lego-style satellites that plug together to robot avatars for lunar exploration, satellite maps for Arctic navigation to a DNA-analysing 'tricorder': next week 24 of planet Earth's top start-ups will showcase their cutting-edge ideas for space an...
N° 23–2018: Call for Media: ESA at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Bremen28 September 2018 The European Space Agency (ESA) will be present at the 69th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which will take place between Monday 1 October and Friday 5 October 2018 at the Exhibition and Conference Centre in Bremen. The theme of this year’...