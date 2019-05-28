EU/ESA Space Council

The 9th high-level EU/ESA Space Council, with the theme 'Space as an enabler', took place on Tuesday, 28 May, in the Lex Building of the European Commission in Brussels. Brussels. Ministers discussed European Space Policy, strengthening Europe's role as a global actor in the field of space, and highlighted how research and innovation are a driving force for a more competitive European Union.

Watch a replay (below) of the press conference that followed the EU/ESA Space Council.