Follow our European Space Talk live from the HEC Paris Business School. Join students from the ‘next space generation’ for talks by European astronauts and have your say in future space activities with a live poll.

Recommendations for Space19+

This digital talks is dedicated to the next generation. Students around Europe will remotely connect and debate about future space activities that will be discussed at Space19+, ESA’s next meeting at Ministerial level being held in Seville, Spain, 27-28 November.

The programme will be interactive and full of surprises. The opening will be broadcast live, followed by an open debate. Participants will also connect live with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano on the International Space Station.

Through online voting we will also collect the students’ views and produce a set of recommendations that will be presented to Europe’s ministers at Space19+.

Not yet a part of this event?

ESA is organising this event in cooperation with the Pegasus Network and invites all universities with a space curriculum to remotely connect with Paris, where almost 2000 Aerospace students will be attending. If you are a university or a student interested in participating, contact spacetalks[@]esa.int.