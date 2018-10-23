Intermediate Ministerial Meeting press conference
Watch the press conference following an Intermediate Ministerial Meeting at ESA’s European Space Astronomy Centre in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid, Spain.
The Intermediate Ministerial Meeting is a milestone on the road to Space19+, ESA’s next Council at ministerial level which will be held in November 2019. The Council will provide guidelines to ESA’s Director General for developing his proposals for the programmes and activities that will be submitted for decision at Space19+ as well as give the Director General a mandate to establish appropriate relations between ESA and the EU through the negotiation with EU of a Financial Framework Partnership Agreement.
