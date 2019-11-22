Hera scans Didymoon
Safety & Security

Hera scans Didymoon

22/11/2019 528 views 27 likes 426650 ID

Hera is a candidate ESA mission be presented to ESA’s Space19+ meeting next week as part of the Agency’s Space Safety programme, where Europe’s space ministers will take a final decision on flying it.

If approved, Hera will be humankind’s first probe to rendezvous with a binary asteroid system, Didymos. The larger of the two asteroids is orbited by its smaller ‘moon’ – Didymoon – which is due to have its orbit shifted by a collision with US spacecraft DART. Hera will fly close to Didymoon, mapping its entire surface down to a resolution of a few metres, and the surface surrounding the DART crater down to >10 cm resolution, through a series of daring flybys. It will also map much of the surface of the primary Didymos asteroid, providing crucial scientific data from two asteroids in a single mission.

This image is taken from the video Hera: ESA’s Planetary Defence Mission.

Hera scans DART’s impact crater
Safety & Security

Hera scans DART’s impact crater

Image 166 views 6 likes
Hera approaches the impact scene
Enabling & Support

Hera approaches the impact scene

Image 460 views 4 likes
Hera glides past Didymos
Safety & Security

Hera glides past Didymos

Image 129 views 6 likes
Hera’s companions
Safety & Security

Hera’s companions

Image 160 views 5 likes
Hera’s Juventas CubeSat
Safety & Security

Hera’s Juventas CubeSat

Image 116 views 4 likes