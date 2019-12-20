Receding ice
Science & Exploration

Receding ice

20/12/2019 771 views 38 likes 435208 ID

Ice capping the northern hemisphere terrain of Mars slowly recedes as summer progresses, revealing the underlying surface.

This scene was captured by the CaSSIS camera onboard ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter as it flew over the ice-coated Korolev crater on 1 November 2019. Korolev crater is an 80 km-wide crater in the northern latitudes of Mars that contains a massive ice sheet in its centre – this image focuses on one of the crater walls.

At this time, it was mid-summer in the northern hemisphere of Mars: the carbon dioxide ice cover had retreated, revealing the permanent water ice deposits much more clearly, along with details of surfaces previously covered in ice.

The image is centred at 164.90ºE/72.02ºN and was taken on 1 November 2019. The scale is indicated on the image.

Ice-coated crater
Science & Exploration

Ice-coated crater

Image 879 views 40 likes
Uzboi Vallis
Science & Exploration

Uzboi Vallis

Image 8161 views 46 likes
Flying over Mellish crater
Science & Exploration

Flying over Mellish crater

Image 3273 views 15 likes
Mawrth Vallis
Science & Exploration

Mawrth Vallis

Image 1698 views 10 likes
Layering in Gale Crater
Science & Exploration

Layering in Gale Crater

Image 543 views 2 likes