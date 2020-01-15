Applications

Flooding in southern Iran

15/01/2020 955 views 40 likes 435587 ID

Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in southern Iran, particularly in the Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan and Kerman provinces. The downpour has led to blocked roads and destroyed bridges, crops and houses – displacing thousands of people.

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, shows the extent of the flooding in the Sistan and Baluchestan province on 13 January 2020. Flooded areas are visible in brown, while the flooded villages are highlighted by dotted circles. Sediment and mud, caused by the heavy rains, can be seen gushing from the Bahu Kalat River, Iran, and Dasht River, Pakistan, into Gwadar Bay.

Zoom in to view the image of the floods at its full 10 m resolution.

The flooding has also affected Zahedan, as well as Konarak, Saravan, Nik Shahr, Delgan, Bazman, Chabahar, Zarābād and Khash.

In response to the flood, the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated. The service uses satellite observations to help civil protection authorities and, in cases of disaster, the international humanitarian community, respond to emergencies.

Floods imaged by Copernicus Sentinel-1
Applications

Floods imaged by Copernicus Sentinel-1

Image 4845 views 24 likes
Flooding following Cyclone Idai
Applications

Flooding following Cyclone Idai

Image 1062 views 3 likes
Flood near Zambezi Delta
Applications

Flood near Zambezi Delta

Image 708 views 1 likes
Iran earthquake
Applications

Iran earthquake

Image 1079 views 2 likes
Musa Bay, Iran
Applications

Musa Bay, Iran

Image 8759 views 84 likes