Perspective view of Nilosyrtis Mensae
Science & Exploration

Perspective view of Nilosyrtis Mensae

13/02/2020 812 views 40 likes 436452 ID

This image shows a region of Mars’ surface named Nilosyrtis Mensae. It comprises data gathered on 29 September 2019 during orbit 19908. The ground resolution is approximately 15 m/pixel and the images are centred at about 69°E/31°N. This image was created using data from the nadir and colour channels of the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). The nadir channel is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, as if looking straight down at the surface. This perspective looks over the region from north to south.

Full story: Two halves of a whole

Nilosyrtis Mensae in 3D
Science & Exploration

Nilosyrtis Mensae in 3D

Image 155 views 10 likes
The topography of Nilosyrtis Mensae
Science & Exploration

The topography of Nilosyrtis Mensae

Image 606 views 37 likes
Nilosyrtis Mensae in context
Science & Exploration

Nilosyrtis Mensae in context

Image 137 views 3 likes
Perspective view of Deuteronilus Mensae
Science & Exploration

Perspective view of Deuteronilus Mensae

Image 1239 views 48 likes
Perspective view of Deuteronilus Mensae
Science & Exploration

Perspective view of Deuteronilus Mensae

Image 1165 views 52 likes