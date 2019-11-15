Science & Exploration

Replay of first #SpacewalkForAMS

On Friday 15 November, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA's Andrew Morgan exited the Space Station airlock on the first of at least four spacewalks to upgrade the cosmic ray detector, Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer AMS-02.

This replay includes a special live transmission between ESA's astronaut centre in Cologne, Germany, and the European laboratory for particle physics CERN in Switzerland.
Experts provide commentary and insight throughout what has been described as the most complex series of spacewalks since the repair of the Hubble Space Telescope.

